Look back: Judge orders Port Byron basketball player back on court

Jan. 20, 1993

A county court judge yesterday ordered the Port Byron school district to put one of its star basketball players back on the court after ruling the district and the Cayuga County Sheriff's Office flagrantly violated the boy's rights.

But 17-year-old Jim Wilkinson — who was arrested last month for stealing neighbors' Christmas ornaments and suspended from the team — still faces criminal charges of fifth-degree possession of stolen property.

Judge Robert Contiguglia did not address Wilkinson's guilt or innocence: "That's for the criminal courts to decide."

But, he said, the boy should never have been kept off the basketball court: "What a sad state this country would be in if we allowed this to go on."

The arresting officer, Deputy Joe Weeks, maintained he met all legal requirements while arresting Wilkinson. He was baffled about the attention the arrest has garnered.

"A few months ago, I arrested a kid for stealing a jacket in the same school," Weeks said. "He took his lumps. Nobody came to save him."

Though school officials were unavailable, the district's lawyer said an appeal is likely.

Meanwhile, the boy's lawyer said he'll try to use yesterday's ruling to get the criminal charges thrown out.

Weeks arrested Wilkinson and two other boys Dec. 22 for stealing lawn ornaments for use in a high school decorating contest.

As a result of the incident, Wilkinson — an honor student and the second highest scorer in the 10-team league before his arrest — was suspended from school for two days and from all extracurricular activities for 40 days.