Look back: Judge sues Auburn, police for false arrest

Dec. 13, 1992

A former city court judge is suing the city and several of its police officers for $1.8 million, alleging they violated his civil rights when they arrested him a year ago.

In a lawsuit filed Friday, former Judge Thomas Shamon claims the police falsely arrested and detained him when they refused to believe his denial that the car he was driving had stolen license plates.

Shamon couldn't be reached for comment Saturday, but his suit alleges police used excessive and humiliating force and damaged his reputation.

And, he charges, his mistreatment was symptomatic of a pattern that existed previously, wherein the police department "permitted, encouraged, tolerated and ratified" excessive force.

"By means of inaction or possible coverup, defendants encouraged police officers employed to believe that such actions were permissible," the court papers say.

The suit names the city, police Chief John Ecklund, Capt. Allen Wilson, Sgt. Brian Neagle and Officers William Gleason and David DelFavero as defendants.