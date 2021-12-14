Look back: Juvenile crime on rise in Auburn

Dec. 15, 1996

AUBURN — On his way to an Auburn elementary school a few weeks ago, a 10-year-old got upset at his bus driver.

So he threatened to shoot her.

Inside the child's bag rested a loaded pellet gun. The bus driver took the weapon away and spotted a police officer, who arrested the fifth-grader. The child was charged with possession of a weapon.

But that's not the youngest — or the most dangerous — local juvenile offender, according to police. In recent months, Auburn police officers have caught 5-year-olds burglarizing homes.

And the Cayuga County Sheriff's Office recently arrested an 8-year-old and a few 9-year-olds for burglary.

Juvenile crimes are increasing steadily in Auburn, the county and the rest of the state, local juvenile officers said. The numbers back up their assertions.

"Over the past three years we've had close to a 50 percent increase," said Auburn Police Detective Patrick Shea.

Cayuga County Sheriff's Investigator Joe Weeks, who has handled juvenile crimes in the county since the summer, also has seen a greater number of youths pass through the system.

"It's definitely on the rise," Weeks said. "Most of the crimes are burglaries, larcenies and a few assaults."

— Compiled by David Wilcox

