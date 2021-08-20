Look back: Land trade would cut into Cayuga County forest

Aug. 20, 1996

CAYUGA COUNTY — Economic godsend or a massive giveaway — the reaction to a proposed state land swap has been anything but neutral.

In February, Champion International, a large national timber company with over 5 million acres of forest land nationwide, approached the state about swapping a portion of its 144,500-acre Adirondack holdings for state forest land, which could include some of the 8,000 acres of state-owned forest in Cayuga County.

Champion said a recent study indicated that up to 95,000 acres of its land no longer has adequate spruce and fir resources to sustain its Deferiet pulp processing mill in Jefferson County. The mill supports 600 employees and pumps around $300 million into the state's economy, according to the company.

Champion's initial proposal called for an even trade of land in the Adirondacks for about 40,000 acres of spruce-rich state forest, based on an agreed-upon fair market value.

The land, Champion said, would remain open for public recreational use and access. A subsequent July 19 article in The Binghamton Press said that the actual figure could involve up to 415,263 acres of state forest stretching across the Southern Tier, the Catskills and Region 7, which includes Cayuga County.

— Compiled by David Wilcox

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0