Look back: Last-minute shoppers flock to Auburn-area stores

Dec. 24, 2006

By 7 a.m. Saturday, Auburn Wegmans customers already began lining up to purchase shopping baskets full of holiday food.

At 8 a.m., Tim Keser, assistant store manager, opened every cash register in the store to help reduce line length.

“By 7 this morning they were lined up. I didn't even have time to take my coat off,” Keser said.

When finding a parking space becomes a challenge and store lines are endless, the final Christmas shopping days have arrived.

The weekend before Christmas is known to be one of the busiest shopping times of the year, and it appeared to be evident in the Auburn area. Minimal parking spaces were available at Fingerlakes Mall in Aurelius, traffic backed up along Grant Avenue and a steady stream of shoppers were visible in shopping centers throughout Auburn.

To prepare for the extra Wegmans store shoppers this weekend, managers temporarily increased the staff by 25 percent, Keser said. With all the registers open and extra employees on the floor, Keser said the store can handle the customer overload.

Sam Mason's bakery counters were filled with special orders Saturday.

Mason, owner of Skaneateles Bakery, uses a lot of part-time help during the holiday season. Saturday was the last day the bakery would be open until after Christmas, and Mason said the bakery was busy with customers coming in to pick up their holiday goodies.

Business has been steady at Skaneateles' cate & sally since Thanksgiving.

“We're pretty busy in the summer but this is a busy month,” owner Sally Mason said.

Mason said there is a greater number of men who venture into the store the last few days before Christmas.

Rick Prairie, manager of RJ Jewelers in Auburn, also noticed more male shoppers in his store.

“We've been consistently busy since Thanksgiving but in the last few days there have been increased amounts of male shoppers in here,” Prairie said.

Between Thanksgiving and Christmas, Prairie said that he keeps his store open on Sundays to give customers one extra shopping day a week.

This year Prairie said his holiday business has increased due to the amount of new businesses that have opened up in Auburn Plaza on Grant Avenue.

In many Auburn Plaza stores, including Marshalls, Dollar Tree and Hallmark, people continuously entered and exited the stores. Most cash register lines were at least four people long.

“There's some good deals and things we find to decorate with next year,” said Lynn Gislason, of Throop.

Gislason was shopping at Hallmark, looking at displays in the front of the store.

Although she had finished her Christmas shopping, every year she shops right before Christmas, searching for anything extra.

“This season the people have been surprisingly nicer during the Christmas rush,” Gislason said.

— Compiled by David Wilcox

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0