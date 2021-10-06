Look back: Lawyers criticize Auburn school media policy

Oct. 6, 1996

AUBURN — The Auburn school district is relying on the wrong law and ignoring statutes as well as the Constitution in its policy limiting media access to students at school, according to two lawyers.

"There is not one lick of legal support to their media policy, and it would not stand up in court," said Mark Goodman, director of the Student Press Law Center in Washington, D.C.

The school district is relying to a large degree on the Buckley amendment to back its policy. But The Citizen's lawyer, Walter Foulke, said the comparison is unfounded.

"The Buckley amendment simply protects the privacy and confidentiality of a student's records," Foulke said. "This would include a student's psychological profile, sexual preference or anything else of that nature that is entered into one's file.

Nobody is entitled to see student records without the permission of the parents, including the media, he said. But student records are not what the press was after in this case, so this amendment does not apply here.

— Compiled by David Wilcox

