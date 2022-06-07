Look back: Leaders voice doubts on Cayuga Nation deal

June 7, 2007

SENECA FALLS — Many Seneca County municipal leaders expressed skepticism at the first in-depth public presentation of the proposed settlement of the Cayuga Indian Nation of New York's land claim and land-in-trust applications.

Only members of the boards of the towns of Fayette, Seneca Falls and Varick, the village of Seneca Falls and the Seneca Falls School District were allowed to ask questions Wednesday night of Brian Laudadio, an attorney with the Harris Beach Law Firm who represented Cayuga and Seneca counties in negotiations with Dan French, the Cayugas' attorney.

Kathy Russo, a member of the Varick Town Board, said the proposed settlement seemed to come out of the blue considering the defeat of the Cayugas' land claim litigation after more than 20 years of court fights.

“We felt we were heard but weren't listened to,” Russo said. “I was totally taken by surprise. I was beginning to feel safe. I almost feel like we're being put under excessive pressure.”

Around 30 local officials from the various locations attended. An audience of at least 60 residents filled the Seneca Falls Community Center's gymnasium and applauded their skeptical representatives at various points.

The future of the agreement requires acceptance by both the Cayuga County Legislature and the Seneca County Board of Supervisors.

There has been long-time resistance by the leadership of Cayuga and Seneca counties to the Cayugas having sovereign land, but the turning point toward a deal was a meeting facilitated last fall by U.S. Senator Charles Schumer with leadership from the U.S Department of Interior and leadership from Cayuga, Madison, Oneida and Seneca counties over the applications the Cayugas, the Oneida Nation of New York and other tribes have made to have their federal land taken into trust.

When the Nation's 25-year-old land claim was dismissed in federal court in 2005, the Cayugas applied to the federal government for about 180 acres in Montezuma, Seneca Falls, Springport and Union Springs to be held in sovereign trust status.

James Cason, an associate deputy secretary with the Interior Department, said in that meeting the Cayugas were in a poor position because they are the only federally recognized tribe that is without sovereign land holdings, said Laudadio as he stood at a podium between United States and New York flags.

Following the Washington, D.C., meeting, Laudadio received permission last fall in executive session from the leadership of both counties to begin negotiations, said David Dresser, the Ovid Town Supervisor and chair of Seneca County's Native American Affairs Committee.

The deal, worked out with Laudadio, French and with approval from Richard Rifkin, the special counsel representing Governor Eliot Spitzer on tribal matters, was announced two weeks ago.

Laudadio recommended the counties accept the proposed deal because the Interior Department's Bureau of Indian Affairs is “much more biased than federal courts” and will probably grant some portion of the tribe's trust applications, the proposal would limit both the size and the sprawl of the acreage the tribe can take into trust; and because challenges to trust land have not been successful in other parts of the country.

The Cayugas also will open another Class II gaming facility but larger than the now-closed bingo halls in Seneca Falls and Union Springs, the attorney said.

“It doesn't have tables, doesn't have craps. It has slots, a lot of them,” Laudadio said.

French has repeatedly said the tribe will unilaterally buy land from willing sellers and apply for it to be taken into trust if the counties did not come to the table to dialogue.

“I am making this recommendation because of current federal law. We have to work within its boundaries,” Laudadio said. “If it's not acceptable to the counties, we'll go forward and fight as best as we can.”

— Compiled by David Wilcox

