Look back: Leadership Cayuga graduates reflect on experience

June 15, 2007

AUBURN - During the past six months, 24 Leadership Cayuga students became masters of Cayuga County.

On Thursday night, following months of meetings with Cayuga County leaders, visiting county destinations and developing their own leadership qualities, the class of 2007 received certificates of completion at the Sunset Restaurant in Auburn.

Misty O'Hara, one graduate who will join the more than 400 Leadership Cayuga alumni, said the 19-year-old course opened her eyes to her own county.

“I learned how much Cayuga County has to offer and about its history,” O'Hara said.

This year's course began in January with an overnight retreat where students participated in workshops and learned about one another. Twice a month, the class met at various destinations all over the county for an afternoon session on a variety of topics including economic development and government.

“The class is designed to build leadership skills and has all the tools needed to do that,” said Terri Bridenbecker, executive director of the county's Chamber of Commerce.

Ginny Kent, program coordinator, explained that the program's participants, including both people who work or attend local schools, join to learn about their community and their own abilities. Many of the participants' employers fund all or part of the course's $900 fee, Kent said.

“They're a really wonderful group. We had a lot of fun and a great time,” Kent said as her eyes began to well up with tears.

Maureen Pesek, a city of Auburn employee, sat enjoying a small plate of finger foods served before the graduation ceremony began. Pesek heard about the course through other city employees who had participated.

She said she really enjoyed the bus tour which got her out of Auburn and brought her to both the county's northern and southern ends.

“It was a lot of fun. I really learned a lot about the county,” Pesek said. “If anyone gets a chance, it's really worth it.”

— Compiled by David Wilcox

