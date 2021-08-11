Look back: Legality of Aurelius board action questioned

Aug. 11, 1996

AURELIUS — The town has overruled its Zoning Board of Appeals and issued two building permits.

Now the question remains whether it was legal.

"We already have a ruling from the state that says the town board has no authority over the ZBA," said Councilor Richard Rusinko at Thursday's board meeting. "We need to stop the work until we get a ruling. Right now, we have a lose-lose situation."

At question are building permits authorized by the town board in May for a mobile home on River Road and a small engine repair shop on West Genesee Street.

When the requests for permits for the two projects were rejected by the town's code enforcement officer Carl Staley earlier this year, the owners took their cases to the Zoning Board of Appeals.

According to Ted Herrling, chair of the ZBA, the ZBA agreed with Staley and denied the appeals during its May 7 meeting.

A mobile home on River Road belonging to Cissy Giovannini was rejected because of the trailer and lot size, Herrling said.