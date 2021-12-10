Look back: Local Pearl Harbor survivor remembers attack

Dec. 10, 1996

HONOLULU — "Aloha!" was the first word from Ladislaus "Jim" Vinciguerra during an uptempo telephone interview from his hotel room at the Fort DeRussey Hole Koa Hotel.

Hole Koa, translated from Hawaiian, means "House of the Warrior."

Vinciguerra was in Hawaii to commemorate the 55th anniversary of the bombing of Pearl Harbor on Dec. 7, 1941.

Vinciguerra was stationed in Hawaii at Schofield Barracks as a member of the 25th Division of the 27th Infantry as a sergeant. His jog down the runway at Wheeler Air Force Base in the early morning of Dec. 7, 1941, would not go unforgotten.

He was out on his run when the Japanese attack began.

Vinciguerra, a past chairman of the Pearl Harbor Survivors Association of New York, departed Syracuse International Airport last Tuesday.

"It was a horrendous day," he said. "The weather conditions were quite adverse."

He met two survivors from the U.S.S. Arizona — sunk by the Japanese on that day — on the flight from Chicago. "We chatted quite a bit on the flight," he said.

Vinciguerra said "a colonel from the Marine Corps, once he found out what unit I was in, said, 'Oh my god! You were the guys who relieved us at Guadalcanal.' The Navy guy didn't want to talk much."

— Compiled by David Wilcox

