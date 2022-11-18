Look back: Local residents anxious over Cayugas' suit

Nov. 18, 1992

Some local hunters are ready to bag more than deer.

Cayuga County Legislature Chairman Herb Marshall, R-Port Byron, said two groups of hunters contacted him this week to offer their services as a possible defense force if the courts try to kick more than 7,000 residents off the Cayuga Indians' old reservation.

But Marshall said it is "totally impossible" the tribe will ever win back the 64,000-acre reservation given to it by the federal government in 1789.

But recent setbacks in the 12-year-old case, including the U.S. Department of Justice's decision to side with the Cayugas, have caused "great concern to a whole lot of people," Marshall said.

The county plans an informational session at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 8, to hear from defense lawyer Allan van Gestel and others on the status of the suit. Marshall said the area's three congressmen have been invited, along with state and local leaders.

The Cayugas have won their case against the state, Cayuga and Seneca counties, local governments and land owners. A federal judge has yet to decide how the Indian nation should be compensated.