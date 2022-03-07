Look back: Local retailers prepare for Lowe's in Sennett

March 7, 1997

SENNETT — Local home improvement stores are preparing for battle.

Hardware and floor covering retail outlets and lumber yards are planning for the onslaught of the big-box retail giant Lowe's, which announced plans to construct a 130,000-square-foot home improvement center on Grant Avenue next to Walmart.

"We're going to emphasize service and expertise, which is what we've done best for years," said Bill Foley, owner of Builder's Choice Lumber.

Builder's Choice is one of many businesses Lowe's will target when it opens shop with 40,000 items to choose from in early 1998.

The company is certifying its employees as building materials specialists to emphasize its clear advantage over a big-box retail store, Foley said.

"We need to dispel the stereotype that when you come here you don't find a man in a T-shirt with a cigarette hanging out of his mouth," he said.

Employees at Builder's Choice don't talk down to customers and can help solve just about any problem presented, he said.

"We've got drive-through service and can have customers in and out in 15 minutes," he said.

In a big-box store like Lowe's, it often takes that much time just to find the right department, he said.

"In this business, time is money," he said.

— Compiled by David Wilcox

