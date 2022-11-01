Look back: Local state Senate race scraping the bottom

Nov. 1, 1992

Never in recent times has a political contest here sunk as low as this year's state Senate race.

Secret tapes and personal slurs have drowned out the agendas offered by the two leading contenders, each of whom claims he will reform Albany, cut taxes and straighten out a wayward government.

Instead of high-minded talk about those issues, the candidates have viciously pounded one another's character, integrity and ambition.

If you believe Republican Mike Nozzolio, his opponent is a "despicable" proponent of violence who would gut Nozzolio's loving family.

But Democrat Jim Foley says Nozzolio is a scheming liar who cares little for his family or community, only his political self-interest.

Neither man is quite so bad. But the nasty, negative race they have run surely is.

Voters will decide Tuesday whether Foley or Nozzolio — now Auburn's assemblyman — will represent the 53rd district, which includes Cayuga, Seneca and Wayne counties, northern Ontario County and the town of Webster in Monroe County.