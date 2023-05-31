Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

June 1, 1993

(No paper May 30, 1993)

While reports filtered out last week that Auburn's west side is home to the poorest section in the county, let it be known that all is not glumsville out here.

In terms of jobs and businesses, the west side is the nucleus of Auburn's manufacturing base. The Industrial Park on North Division Street is host to Snyder-General and Volpi Manufacturing. And SnyderGeneral's old facility on Columbus Street is soon to become the home for half a dozen businesses. To the east and north on Washington Street, the cluster of buildings near Dunn and McCarthy have been quietly filling in with businesses such as Mack Studios.

On the northwest corner of West Genesee and Columbus streets, for example, Pepper's Discount Liquor is scheduled to break ground this week on a $98,000 addition to its building. The construction will more than double the square footage, to about 3,000 square feet, according to owner Al Prosser.