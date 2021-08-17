 Skip to main content
Look back: Main Emerson Park beach reopens
LOOK BACK

Look back: Main Emerson Park beach reopens

Aug. 18, 1996

(No paper Aug. 17, 1996)

OWASCO — The main beach at Emerson Park, closed for the week because of high bacteria counts, has reopened.

The Cayuga County Health Department reopened the beach Friday after the water tests taken over the past week indicated a significant reduction of bacteria, said Eileen O'Connor, director of environmental health.

O'Connor said tests show that the water quality off the west beach is steadily improving and that it could be open within the next few days.

Health officials indicated that the week-long shutdown was most likely caused by the waste of large flocks of waterfowl that had roosted at the beaches, as well as stormy weather Aug. 8.

— Compiled by David Wilcox

