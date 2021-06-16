Look back: Man in fair condition after fall at Carpenter's Falls

June 16, 1996

NILES — A Liverpool man is in fair condition in a Syracuse hospital after plunging more than 50 feet into a gorge at Carpenter's Falls yesterday.

William Wilson, 38, was walking along the edge of the falls about 2:14 p.m. when he slipped from the cliff's edge, according to New York State Trooper Ed Charles.

Carpenter's Falls is an area of high cliffs, steep gorges and waterfalls in the southern end of the county near Skaneateles.

Charles said witnesses reported seeing Wilson strike the side of the gorge as he fell and landing in about six inches of water.

Rescuers descended into the gorge and about 30 minutes later pulled Wilson to an ambulance, which transported him to a nearby Mercy Flight helicopter.

He was initially listed in critical condition at University Hospital, suffering from head trauma and a broken leg.

His condition had been upgraded to fair as of last night, however, according to a nursing supervisor.

— Compiled by David Wilcox

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0