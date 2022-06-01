Look back: Man wrongfully convicted in Auburn testifies on subject

June 1, 2007

Roy Brown was one of three wrongfully convicted men exonerated because of DNA testing who testified in front of the state Assembly Wednesday about proposed criminal justice reforms to prevent more wrongful convictions.

Brown was exonerated in March of the 1991 murder of Sabina Kulakowski after spending 15 years behind bars. He received a liver transplant 2.5 weeks ago.

Brown submitted oral testimony but not written testimony to the Assembly Standing Committee on Codes and the Assembly Standing Committee on Correction.

He revived his criticism that his wrongful murder conviction was an “abortion of justice,” said Rebecca Brown, a policy analyst with the Innocence Project, a nonprofit law clinic that represented Roy in his fight to secure court-sanctioned DNA testing.

Rebecca attended the hearing at which Roy spoke.

Roy described not having attorneys at times during his appeals and relying on law libraries and other inmates to fight his case, Rebecca said.

Roy spoke against a state Senate proposal to put a one-year limit on filing any new appeals based on new information once initial appeals of a conviction have run out, Rebecca said.

Such a law might create more Roy Browns, said Stephen Saloom, policy director for the Innocence Project. It took Roy Brown 11 years to find the information that led to his post-conviction DNA testing, Saloom said.

Besides Brown, Peter Neufeld, co-director of the project, Alan Newton and Doug Warney testified.

Newton, of New York City, served 21 years for a wrongful rape conviction.

Warney, of Rochester, served nine years for a wrongful murder conviction.

The Innocence Project said the Assembly's proposed reforms are more likely to prevent wrongful convictions than similar, but less extensive, reforms passed by the state Senate and introduced by Governor Eliot Spitzer earlier in May.

The project cited reforms like the Assembly seeking the establishment of statewide rules for preserving evidence, while the Senate seeks only voluntary guidelines.

The Assembly calls for running crime scene evidence to be run through DNA databases and fingerprint databases, but the Senate proposal only calls for a DNA database comparison. The Assembly calls for police interviews to be recorded, but the Senate does not touch the issue.

Brown has filed a $5 million claim in the state Court of Claims seeking damages for his wrongful imprisonment and conviction.

Sensitive DNA testing from a shirt Kulakowski is believed to have been wearing the night she was killed pointed to another, now-deceased suspect, Barry Bench, and eliminated Brown as her assailant. The case is again under investigation by the Cayuga County Sheriff's Office.

— Compiled by David Wilcox

