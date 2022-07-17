Look back: Meet the mind behind the Sterling Renaissance Festival

July 17, 2007

STERLING — Gary Izzo doesn't want you to know what you're getting at the Sterling Renaissance Festival.

As artistic director of the festival for about 25 years, Izzo has worked with its cast to ensure that the experience is different for every person who enters. Izzo labels this living, breathing reenactment of Elizabethan England as improvisational environmental interactive theater.

“The audience has as much to do with the outcome of a scene as the actors,” Izzo said. “It's very powerful, people get quite moved.”

This unique and unpredictable atmosphere is largely responsible for the festival's remarkable level of popularity. Izzo recalls only a few hundred people attending its first two summer runs, but in subsequent years the festival has amassed a steady following of frequent visitors.

“Unlike any other festival, if you come back the next day the show ends differently,” Izzo said. “People get hooked on it.”

Izzo joined the festival when its organizers were looking for someone to direct a Shakespeare troupe. He was recommended by the outgoing director, a faculty member at SUNY Oswego, where Izzo was a performing arts student at the time.

Virginia and Gerald Young, who would eventually own the festival, saw in Izzo the creativity and talent they wanted to help build the event into the immersive experience it is today.

“Gary and I have learned together because there's nothing like this in the country,” Young said. “He's one of a kind.”

As Izzo started to soak in the festival setting, he saw an opportunity for it to evolve beyond a traditional dramatic format.

“I said, 'Wow, what a nice-looking woods; wouldn't it be nice to have a troupe of Elizabethans acting like they're living and working there,'” he said.

Other Renaissance festivals had treated spectators as anachronistic visitors with “mundane” dress and manners. The Sterling festival instead assimilates the audience into its setting. Izzo oversaw the hiring of 35 professional actors who could create this illusion with the utmost charm and conviction.

“No other festival in the country hires professional actors,” he said. “It's an expensive proposition.”

The investment has paid off. The wily actors quickly turned the human chess match, the beggar's feast and the sheriff's dunking stool into popular attractions at the festival because of their live quality. Along with crew like stage manager Dean Wick, Izzo prepares the actors with not just a few archaic terms or a cheap accent, but the mindset of a person actually living in another time.

“The actors I've been in touch with since leaving have spoke of this as one of the most enlightening experiences in their lives,” Wick said. “The cast is versed in history, mannerisms, customs and an understanding of the various political and religious concepts of that time, which differ greatly from ours.”