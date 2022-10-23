Look back: Melone Village residents ask city for help with neo-Nazis

Oct. 23, 1992

The neo-Nazis who moved to Auburn six weeks ago may have taken a lower profile recently, but the residents of Melone Village want city officials to know that white supremacists are still around and frightening people.

Nereida Hernandez, a resident of the west end development, last night gave Auburn City Council a petition with 150 signatures of people who live in Melone Village. They say they are getting harassed by the white supremacists and are asking for tighter security.

The neo-Nazis "have been terrifying neighbors, knocking on doors, chasing children," Hernandez said. "We really need some help, we really need some protection."

Hernandez said people in the neighborhood have complained about young men dressed in white bandanas, white pants and black leather jackets frightening village residents by knocking on, or kicking doors late at night.

In one instance, she said, they chased a young child.

Police Chief John Ecklund said any time 150 city residents have a similar problem like this the police have to be concerned. He said the complaints "warrant investigation."