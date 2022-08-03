Look back: Mentz bridge closure draws outrage

Aug. 3, 2007

MENTZ — The only sounds you might hear while crossing over to Haiti Island around noon is the rumble of loose boards beneath your feet as the small bridge is crossed.

It's quiet here and in the still of a nearly 100-degree day, the buzz of insects, occasional passing car on Route 38 or stroke of a boat engine on the Seneca River are all that penetrate the balmy breeze. The sounds and scenery draw about 60 full- and part-time residents to the banks where they live in humble bungalows and camps.

But within the calm scene, frustrations were growing Thursday afternoon as the closure of the only bridge connecting Haiti Island to the mainland entered its sixth day. Only pedestrian traffic has been allowed on the Bailey bridge since last Saturday, when a portion of the old bridge the Bailey is built inside of fell into the river.

“Everything you take for granted in everyday life has become an uphill thing,” said Fred Manwaring, who has lived on the island with his wife, Mary, for about 13 years.

With some water and fuel supplies running low, residents were anxious to hear whether the bridge would be opened to all terrain vehicles or any transportation. The week-old problem has exceeded inconvenience, Mary Manwaring said.

“An inconvenience is running out of gas a mile before the station — this is an emergency,” she said. “Winter's right around the corner … We need the water trucks, the fuel trucks, the propane trucks.”

“If we have a storm here and the power goes down who's going to fix it?” Fred Manwaring added.

Many are looking for a commitment from the town to fix or replace the Bailey bridge installed about 17 years ago as a temporary solution when the original structure was breached. With a cost estimated around $2 million, the town's action is limited.

“If we say 'OK, we can live with it,' and everyone's happy, that will become permanent until we can't use it anymore,” Fred Manwaring said.

Communication with the town has been sparse, with most updates coming from neighbors second- and third-hand, the Manwarings said. The town called a special meeting Thursday night to talk about the bridge.

The state Department of Transportation completed an inspection of the bridge Wednesday and the town's engineer was expected to make recommendations based on the data. In the meantime, island residents were making due with ATV's, wagons and courtesy.

“We've all got to stay and work on it together,” Carol Dewolf said while hauling a basket of groceries. “We'll make it work for as long as we can because we love the island.”

“Everyone's been helping each other,” she said.