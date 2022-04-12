Look back: Mentz supervisor guilty of misconduct

April 13, 1997

AUBURN — After deliberating for nearly four hours, a jury found Mentz Supervisor William Jones guilty of four counts of official misconduct Friday.

The charges stem from Jones' refusal to pay the town highway workers for the Oct. 24 payroll last year. The jury acquitted Jones of three similar charges for the Nov. 7 pay period.

The charges are misdemeanors punishable by up to one year in county jail and $1,000 fines.

"I think it is good news for the town of Mentz," said District Attorney James Vargason. "The jury obviously spent a great deal of time examining the testimony and evidence and has held Mr. Jones accountable for his actions."

A tightlipped Jones stood and abruptly left the courtroom without comment following the verdict. His attorney, Sal Piemonte, said his client plans to appeal.

"I find the verdict confusing," he said. "I don't know how they could have found him guilty based on the evidence. We will take the appropriate action to challenge it."

