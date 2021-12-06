Look back: Mentz supervisor indicted for misconduct

Dec. 6, 1996

MENTZ — Supervisor William L. Jones' legal woes compounded geometrically yesterday when a Cayuga County grand jury handed down a seven-count indictment for official misconduct.

According to the county district attorney's office, the indictments were presented to Judge Peter E. Corning in county court yesterday morning.

The charges are all Class A misdemeanors that carry fines of up to $1,000 and a year in county jail.

The indictments cite Section 195 of state penal law and state that Jones "knowingly refrained from performing a duty which was imposed upon him by law and clearly inherent in the nature of his office."

The charges stem from an October payroll dispute where Jones refused to certify the payroll for a number of the town's highway department employees.

When no paychecks were forthcoming, the employees took their case to the district attorney's office. Following a sheriff's office investigation, Jones was charged with two counts of official misconduct in the town of Brutus court on Oct. 25.

— Compiled by David Wilcox

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 1 Angry 1