Look back: Mentz supervisor with arrest warrant returns to chair meeting

Nov. 14, 1996

MENTZ — Fresh from a two-week hunting "vacation" in which he avoided an arrest warrant, Mentz Supervisor Bill Jones defended himself at last night's town meeting.

After the meeting, one of the causes of his disappearance was solved when two highway employees received paychecks they were owed for over a month.

The highway workers, Rodney Filkins and Mike Hendershot, signed vouchers and were paid last night after the board met in an executive session.

Bearing a tomahawk in place of his trademark gavel, Jones took control of the meeting from the beginning. He cut off town councilors, asking them to hold all their thoughts until he finished explaining his two-week absence and reasons for not paying the two highway employees.

The workers had gone unpaid since Oct. 6 because Jones previously refused to authorize payment to the workers in lieu of uncertified time sheets or vouchers.

That's what led to his trouble with the law. An arrest warrant was issued for Jones Oct. 25, charging him with official misconduct.

— Compiled by David Wilcox

