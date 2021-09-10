Look back: Mentz to fight county's bridge repair bill

Sept. 10, 1996

MENTZ — The county's plan to stick the town of Mentz with 95 percent of the costs of maintaining the troubled Haiti Island Bridge has been met with less than rave reviews.

The proposal, which will be read tonight at the county Legislature meeting, would divide the cost of repairing and maintaining the structure, past and future, between the towns of Mentz and Conquest, with Mentz picking up the lion's share.

In response, Mentz has scheduled an emergency board meeting in the county building tonight prior to the county's meeting.

The purpose, said Mentz Supervisor William L. Jones, is to appoint a spokesperson to argue the town's case before the Legislature and consider a resolution condemning the proposed law.

"We don't want to get stuck with it," Jones said. "The courts have already decided on this. It's a done deal. What the county is trying to do is not right."

Jones said that a 1985 state appellate court ruling clearly split the ownership equally between the two towns.

The bridge, which provides the sole access to the island, adjoins both towns.

— Compiled by David Wilcox

