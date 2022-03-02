Look back: Mentz town supervisor becomes a fugitive

March 2, 1997

MENTZ — Town Supervisor William L. Jones remains a wanted man after refusing to turn over his handguns and gun permit to authorities.

Jones' latest scrape with the law began Thursday when Cayuga County Judge Peter Corning issued an order to suspend Jones' pistol permit.

But Jones refused to comply when sheriff's deputies attempted to serve Jones the order at his Aurelius business address.

Corning then issued a warrant for second-degree criminal contempt based on Jones' refusal to comply with a court order. The offense is a class A misdemeanor punishable by up to one year in jail and a $1,000 fine.

Undersheriff James Taber said it is not uncommon for the court to suspend the permits of individuals facing criminal charges. Jones is awaiting court dates on second-degree harassment and official misconduct charges.

"It happens all the time," Taber said. "It is usually done when the presiding judge or the court feel it is good for the safety of the individual and the community."

Taber said his department has been monitoring the day-to-day developments in Mentz and was concerned about a letter and proclamation Jones issues last week concerning maintaining order at this Tuesday's town meeting.

— Compiled by David Wilcox

