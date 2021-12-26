Look back: Miracle Maroons lead year's top sports stories

Dec. 26, 2006

It was a year of monumental wins and losses for Cayuga County in 2006.

The Auburn High School football team followed its first postseason victory with its first Section III title and then tacked on a state championship, too.

Meanwhile, Auburn - as well as the entire baseball world - lost a legend with the passing of Leo Pinckney.

The Skaneateles girls lacrosse team brought home its second state championship in as many years, while Cato-Meridian won its first state title in the school's history.

Speaking of history, Sharon Shoemaker made some in the bowling world, and the Doubledays did what they always do: win the Pinckney Division.

No. 1: AUBURN FOOTBALL WINS STATE CHAMPIONSHIP

Dave Moskov knew before the rest of us. Prior to postseason play, Auburn's head football coach said this year's squad was the best he's had in 10 years on the job.

How right he was.

Originally left out of the Section III playoffs, Auburn orchestrated one of the most improbable runs in New York State football history, knocking off six straight opponents including the defending state champion, Monroe-Woodbury, to claim the Class AA state championship.

“Second chances - our team is all about second chances and we make the best of them,” Auburn quarterback Darnell Murphy said after the championship game.

And how appropriate it was. The Maroons earned a spot in the Section III playoffs only when Corcoran was deemed ineligible. So with the state title on the line, Auburn once again was granted new life.

With the score tied 26-26 in overtime against Monroe-Woodbury, the Maroons' do-it-all kicker Matt Hoey had an extra-point attempt to wrap up the crown. Snap, hold, kick - wide left.

But, to the excitement of the 8,000 Auburnians in attendance at the Carrier Dome, the Crusaders were whistled for a roughing-the-kicker penalty and Hoey would get another chance. He didn't waste it.

Hoey's kick sailed directly through the uprights and Auburn won its first-ever state football championship.

“I was hoping (the game) would come down to a kick,” Hoey said after the game. “I just felt terrible after the first one - I knew I couldn't do that again.”

When the tale of this Auburn football team is told years from now, it will be beyond belief for those who weren't along for the ride. The Maroons dealt with a power outage at Holland Stadium, a postseason snub and a 20-point fourth quarter deficit at Henninger.

But every time Auburn faced adversity, the Maroons bounced back even stronger.

“Going back, I didn't know the extent of where things would end up,” Moskov said. “But once we won that Henninger game, I kept telling the kids that these are special days. To have things unfold the way they did, these types of things just don't happen in the sports world. The whole thing, this kind of stuff just doesn't happen.”

All along, Auburn rode the wave created by its three MVPs - Quendel Ellison, Darnell Murphy and Brandon Tape. Ellison rushed for more than 2,000 yards, Murphy overcame early injuries to eclipse 1,000 passing yards, and Tape caught six postseason touchdown passes.

Nick Lepak and Ryan Hutchings solidified the offensive line for the Maroons while B.J. Simmons was a defensive stopper and an animal on special teams.

Hoey, Auburn's jack of all trades, rarely spent time on the sidelines while serving as the team's kicker, punter, returner, receiver, running back and safety.

Through it all, the Maroons' faithful stayed strong in support of their team throughout all the twists and turns. The Auburn fans gave its team a home-field advantage whether they were playing in Syracuse or Rochester, and the tremendous turnout at the Carrier Dome for the state final helped set a weekend attendance record.

“This championship is a credit to Auburn,” Moskov said after the state title game. “This is for everyone who supported and followed us. These people are proud, they're proud to be Auburnians. They've shown everyone that Auburn's a great city to be in.”

— Compiled by David Wilcox

