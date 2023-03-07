March 7, 1993

The prosecution witness in the Thomas Bianco trial who was likely the last person to see Julie Monson alive said yesterday that he is "appalled" that a state Supreme Court judge released Bianco last week because of misconceptions about what he saw that night.

William Komanecky said he was shocked by Citizen stories detailing the judge's decision and a reproduction of his remarks, wherein the judge said an altered police report indicated Komanecky recognized a man named John Grossman with Monson that night — and that that information would have been crucially important to the defense.

"I was sick," said William Komanecky. "I just couldn't believe it.

"Then I sat back and thought, "Who the hell is John Grossman?"

Speaking for the first time in eight years, the former Prospect Street resident said information contained in the disputed 1981 police report is absolutely false.

Komanecky said he never at any time identified Grossman — then an ex-con and now a state prison inmate who last week became a prime suspect in the Monson murder.

Komanecky said he never saw Grossman and never even heard of the man until November, when a member of District Attorney James Vargason's staff called him and asked to set up a meeting with Komanecky.

He said he told the staffer then that he had never heard of Grossman.

"I never identified John Grossman or anybody else as the man I saw out the window with Julie Monson," Komanecky said.

"That just isn't so. From Day One, I've said I couldn't positively identify anyone. I could only describe what I saw."

Komanecky said, "That judge used his power, position and authority and then turned around and made a decision based on hearsay. Hearsay contrived by the defense."

Reached late Saturday, Vargason said the issue is not whether or not Komanecky ever identified Grossman. The legal issue, he said, is whether or not former prosecutors intentionally withheld part of the police report, denying the defense information that could have been vital to their case.

"The issue is that Tom Bianco didn't get a fair trial," Vargason said.