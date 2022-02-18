Look back: Montezuma to build new town hall

Feb. 18, 1997

MONTEZUMA — Montezuma has joined a growing number of Cayuga County towns building new town halls.

The town, which has used the meeting space at the fire hall in recent years, voted in January to build a new structure on Chapman Road, next to the town barn.

"We've been kicking around the idea since last summer," said supervisor John Giardina. "We decided it was time."

Montezuma joins nearby Conquest in planning for a new home by this summer.

The measure, which passed by a unanimous vote of the board, is subject to a permissive referendum. If no one comes forward with petitions by the end of the week, Giardina said, the town plans to move forward with the project.

The building, which is still in the planning stage, will be a 32-by-60-foot pole structure with a projected cost of around $60,000, Giardina said.

The town will also have some minimal additional costs for site preparation and water hook-ups.

"We needed a place for records storage and meetings," Giardina said. "The board felt it was a reasonable idea to go ahead with it."

— Compiled by David Wilcox

