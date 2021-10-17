Look back: Moose on the loose in Cayuga County

Oct. 17, 1996

IRA — A bull moose wandering through Cayuga County is looking for love in all the wrong places.

The massive mammal has camped out on at least three different area farms with cows, and one horse farm, in search of a mate in the past three weeks.

The moose is not signaling a return of Theodore Roosevelt's famed political party of earlier this century, but rather is likely looking for a mate, a wildlife expert said Wednesday.

"We're monitoring its movements," state Department of Environmental Conservation Regional Wildlife Manager Jim Glidden said from his Cortland office.

For the past three days, the romantic moose has been playing the field among the Holstein heifers at the Horning farm on North Road in Ira.

"He is displaying normal behavior for a bull moose this time of year," Glidden said.

But why the moose ended up here and has stayed so long remains a mystery to state wildlife experts.

— Compiled by David Wilcox

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0