Look back: Moravia getting tougher on drunk drivers

Sept. 21, 1992

MORAVIA — In the face of steeply increased DWI arrests this year, the village police force has promulgated a tough new policy to get, and keep, drunk drivers off the roads.

Officials, meanwhile, have been fielding complaints from some who say the increased vigilance is too harsh and might hurt local business. While sympathetic, newly appointed Sergeant-in-Charge Bill Sovocool said his main concern is saving lives.

"The word is spreading," he said. "People are getting used to the idea that we're gonna do our job."

Village cops made 10 DWI arrests last month. That compares with last year's average of one a month.

"We've gotten a lot of flak," Sovocool said. "But we've also heard a lot of people say it's about time."

Sovocool, who joined the force in 1985, acted as assistant to the commissioner, Mayor Robert Copley, after former Sergeant-in-Charge Joe Ettinger resigned late last year. Sovocool was formally appointed the village top cop on Sept. 1.

Sovocool said he's taken more of a hard-nosed stance against drunk drivers than Ettinger did. The former chief's policy directed officers to take local drunks home rather than arrest them.

"Officers still have that option," Sovocool said. "But most of them agree with what I've said for years. It doesn't work, and two weeks later you are taking them home again."