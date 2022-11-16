Look back: Moravia man collects village's history

Nov. 16, 1992

MORAVIA — If you have any doubt that this village was once a thriving commercial, social and cultural center for the southern end of the county, Kean Flynn has the evidence.

Flynn has an extensive collection of Moravia memorabilia, much of it advertising materials from bygone times.

Ink blotters, trading cards, calendars, thermometers, postcards, matchboxes, boot hooks, bottles, matches, pencils, pens, shot glasses and a variety of other articles tout the virtues of scores of goods and services — all available right in Moravia.

Flynn and his wife, Barb, now live in the town of Sempronius. But the 26-year-old Moravia native works for the village public works department and spends much of his spare time hunting down bits of the village's past.

"There were a lot of businesses here," Flynn said. "That's what fascinates me."

Besides collecting, Flynn spends a lot of time talking to old-timers who can give him information on the artifacts, the people behind them, or a colorful glimpse into the history of his hometown.

Old photographs and postcards illustrate the stories he has heard. Flynn examines them closely wit ha magnifying glass in order to catch every bit of information that might be hidden in the blur.