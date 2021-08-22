Look back: Moravia man seeks money back from county

Aug. 22, 1996

AUBURN — The county has Gary Green's money, and he wants it back.

Green, of South Main Street in Moravia, filed a complaint with the Cayuga County Sheriff's Department on July 21 saying that a black leather bag containing $19,000 in bearer bonds and $27,000 in cash had been stolen from his 1995 Mercedes.

On July 25 the bag suddenly reappeared at Green's place of business, Industrial Piping and Fabrication of Moravia, minus $5,343 in cash, according to court documents.

The bag and remaining money was subsequently turned over to the sheriff's department, where it has remained.

In a suit filed in County Supreme Court on Aug. 14, Green contends the money was used in a personal antique business and should be returned.

The county has refused, citing some $69,993 in existing judgments against Green's former business, Moravia Industrial Piping and Fabrication.

"I can understand that the county does not want to return the money without a ruling from the courts," said Green's attorney, Douglas Bates. "But the money is my client's own personal money and should be returned."