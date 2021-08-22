Look back: Moravia man seeks money back from county

Aug. 22, 1996
AUBURN — The county has Gary Green's money, and he wants it back.
Green, of South Main Street in Moravia, filed a complaint with the Cayuga County Sheriff's Department on July 21 saying that a black leather bag containing $19,000 in bearer bonds and $27,000 in cash had been stolen from his 1995 Mercedes.
On July 25 the bag suddenly reappeared at Green's place of business, Industrial Piping and Fabrication of Moravia, minus $5,343 in cash, according to court documents.
The bag and remaining money was subsequently turned over to the sheriff's department, where it has remained.
In a suit filed in County Supreme Court on Aug. 14, Green contends the money was used in a personal antique business and should be returned.
The county has refused, citing some $69,993 in existing judgments against Green's former business, Moravia Industrial Piping and Fabrication.
"I can understand that the county does not want to return the money without a ruling from the courts," said Green's attorney, Douglas Bates. "But the money is my client's own personal money and should be returned."
Affidavits submitted on his client's behalf claim that Green habitually carried large sums with him in a black leather travel bag to purchase antiques.
Green has been in the antique business for the past six years, Bates said.
"The success of the Petitioner (Green) in the antique business is due to the fact that (Green) has been able to acquire antiques with cash," Bates stated.
The court documents claim that Green's former business, Moravia Industrial Piping, closed in January 1995 and its business was conducted exclusively with checks, not cash.
The money in question came from several land transactions and a settlement of a previous theft, according to the documents.
In 1991, $45,000 in cash was stolen from a dresser in Green's Moravia home. A suspect was arrested, prosecuted and is making restitution payments.
At issue is whether the county could possibly end up being liable for the outstanding judgments if it releases the money without a court order.
"Does the money belong to Gary Green, private citizen, or Moravia Industrial Piping?" asked County Attorney Thomas Stopyra. "At this point we don't know who the money belongs to. It's going to be up to the courts to decide."
— Compiled by David Wilcox