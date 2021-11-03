Look back: Moravia man skeptical of congressman

Nov. 3, 1996

MORAVIA — John Signor sat in a steel fold-up chair at the Mill Stream Court retirement home early last week and listened to U.S. Rep. Amo Houghton speak.

Signor took a paper fan off a table that had Houghton fans and pamphlets arranged in a circle. The fan proclaimed that whoever waved it was a "fan of Amo Houghton."

"Look, I can use this to swat flies," Signor said.

Signor, 50, found it hard to take Houghton seriously because he believes the former Corning Glass Works CEO doesn't work for small towns.

"I felt safe asking why he doesn't listen to the small town," Signor said after the congressman's visit. "I think he skirted the issues."

One of the campaign issues that most affects Signor is health care. Signor's wife, Francene, 47, has had multiple sclerosis since 1989. He cares for Francene at home without any outside assistance.

Houghton stood next to a table where two students from Democratic congressional challenger Bruce MacBain's social studies class sat.

"We want to slow the growth of health care instead of cutting it," Houghton said. "I can't save Medicare by myself. We've got to do it together."

— Compiled by David Wilcox

