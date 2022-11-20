Look back: Moravia residents voice wishes for new bridge

Nov. 20, 1992

MORAVIA — The state highway department discovered this week that folks here have their own ideas about how their bridge should be built.

When engineers and designers from the Department of Transportation on Tuesday held an informal meeting to explain their plans to tear down and replace the Main Street bridge over Mill Creek, they were informed of a few things themselves. Residents made it clear they want to keep the wide sidewalks on the bridge.

And, they said, those ugly guardrails installed two years ago have got to go. Others asked for a design that will put an end to frequent flooding.

The bridge is on state Route 38 and passes through the village's downtown business district. About 5,800 vehicles cross it daily, a DOT survey shows.

Planning for the $1.2 million project — which won't be complete until the end of 1995 — is still in its infancy, DOT designer Edward Wilday said.