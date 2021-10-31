Look back: Moravia school board hears criticism of new policy

Oct. 31, 1996

MORAVIA — School board members listened to students and parents last night at their first regular meeting since students protested a new sports ineligibility policy and the issuance of passbooks for the lavatory.

Many parents spoke in support of the administration and agreed with its policies. But a few are upset about the district policy — which was initiated by faculty, discussed in teams and approved by student representatives and the board.

Under district policy, students who fail one class and get poor markings for effort in the class cannot participate in sports for the rest of the marking period.

About 30 of the more than 500 people attending the meeting addressed their concerns to the board.

"Your views will be discussed in administrative and faculty meetings," said Gary Mulvaney, president of the board. "Hopefully we'll come out with a satisfactory solution."

The first such meeting is taking place at 3 p.m. today, when a high school team meets to address the problem.

School board member Dale Austin suggested that the issue remain on an open items list for discussion during the next two or three board meetings.

"The lesson of accountability starts with the student," Austin said. "He can ask, 'Am I doing OK? Am I in trouble?' Kids can go into the guidance office and ask for a progress report."

— Compiled by David Wilcox

