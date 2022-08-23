Look back: Moravia school board keeps carpenter position after outpouring

Aug. 23, 2007

MORAVIA — The Moravia Central School District Board of Education, after hearing many community members and district employees come to the aid of a 24-year district veteran, decided against abolishing the school position of carpenter during the board meeting on Wednesday.

The board decided against abolishing the position held by Bill Youngs, displacing other members of the building and maintenance staff.

According to Youngs, the district superintendent of buildings and grounds did not see the need to supervise six employees working days in maintenance.

Members of the community spoke before the board on the need to maintain Youngs as the carpenter.

“The position is more than just what some perceive it as as building bookcases,” said Greg Rury, a technology teacher with the district. “You can buy bookcases from a catalogue. But we cannot design and construct the wall of fame. We cannot design and construct the table the computer is on. The person is quite a fabricator in all materials - woods, metals, you name it.”

“It's hard to find someone to fix things and make things,” Paul Buck, an agriculture teacher, said. “And we have that here now. It's an important position that shouldn't be cut.”