Look back: Moravia store one of the last of a dying breed

MORAVIA — The imposing three-story brick red building, with its elaborate arched moldings, full-length windows and highly detailed buttresses, first catches your eye.

Then the green-and-white striped awnings, and the first-floor facade — painted white and with grand display windows — grabs your attention.

Then the sign.

"Jennings Dept. Store. Since 1860."

Since 1860.

This historic building and dry goods store has anchored Moravia's Main Street commercial district for nearly 140 years. It has sold clothing, fabric, shoes and other household items through the Civil War, two World Wars, the Great Depression, the invention of the automobile, the development of penicillin and Neil Armstrong's landing on the moon.

It is an institution in this small village and one of the oldest continually operating businesses in the county.

But Jennings Department Store also is a member of a rare species of businesses facing nationwide extinction.

As small towns across America have lost their commercial viability — due to urbanization, the moving of factories overseas and the sudden burst of shopping malls and discount superstores in suburbs everywhere — Main Streets have become desolate, and locally owned downtown stores have all but disappeared.

"There's not many stores like this left," said Claude Stoker, owner of Jennings. "We're the last of the Mohicans."

