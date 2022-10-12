Look back: Moravia student trains at NASA Space Camp

Oct. 12, 1992

The biggest thing Kenny Shelton learned at Space Camp last month is that he yearns to fly.

The 12-year-old Moravia sixth-grader spent five days at NASA's Florida facility after winning a scholarship with his drawing of a multi-purpose space vehicle. The scholarship was funded by the United States Space and Rocket Center.

Kenny, who plans to be an astronaut some day, was named outstanding camper of the week and was presented with a medal. The award goes to the camper who is the most polite and shows the most interest, Kenny said.

Kenny was one of 12 kids on the Venus team. The training was intense before the kids were allowed "up" in a simulated space shuttle trip.

He was expected to learn the material in a 2-inch-thick training manual and trained like a real astronaut.

He worked underwater to practice assembling a satellite in weightlessness.

He used the same equipment astronauts use for training, such as the "five degrees of freedom" chair that floats on a cushion of air, and the exciting multi-access trainer where you go "wicked fast and spin all around."