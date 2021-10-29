Look back: Moravia students protest school rules

Oct. 29, 1996

MORAVIA — Over one hundred students protested on the front steps of Moravia High School yesterday.

Sparked by Friday's forfeit of the school's football game against Trumansburg, the students questioned the district's new policy and hall pass restrictions.

"We feel our rights as students and as people have been violated when it comes down to being told when we can and can't go to the bathroom," said ninth-grader Jessica McKane. "It is ridiculous and we want the policy changed."

While district officials were not available for comment, students involved said they were issued two-day suspensions for their part in the morning walkout.

While the football forfeiture may have been the tinder for Monday's protest, passbooks have been an issue at the Moravia school for several months.

According to the students, the passbooks contain hall passes for bathroom, locker and telephone use. Each student is allowed to make two trips through the hallways each day for such purposes.

Without a pass, students are not permitted to use the bathrooms or enter the hallways while classes are in session.

— Compiled by David Wilcox

