Look back: Moravia teen going to China for mission

Sept. 8, 1996

MORAVIA — Sixteen-year-old Melinda Leonard will go to China this winter on a three-week mission through her church.

She will work in a community near Hong Kong, laboring with the mission group on such tasks as painting and repairing homes, as well as general community service.

Leonard learned about the opportunity through her church and the Christian Council on Youth Ministry.

She sent in an application, and "they called me for an interview in April," she said. During the interview she was asked about her beliefs and the strength of her faith.

People who had participated in previous missions selected the members of this group. Peers were choosing peers to represent their area, and Leonard ran against eight others for three openeings.

The group numbers 50 teenagers from Maine to Pennsylvania, four from New York.

— Compiled by David Wilcox

