March 8, 1993

From Beijing to Beirut, Venezuela to Vladivostok, Auburn, New York, stands above the rest of the planet.

Thanks to 2,326 participants, Auburn broke the one-day swim relay record — with 90 minutes to spare. At about 7:30 Saturday night, the 2,146th swimmer finished his lap across the 25-yard pool, breaking Hamilton College's record of most swimmers in 24 hours.

The YMCA's attempts to break the record the last two years fell short.

"It was terrific," said relay committee Chairman Bud Cooney. "The most important thing there was the spirit of the people. It was the spirit of the people to win."

That spirit was seen in women and men of every age, from the frantic kickings of toddlers hanging on to their moms and dads, to the relaxed strokes of folks well into their 70s and 80s.

"We had a lot of families," said Al Hastings, a member of the committee. "I don't think in its 22-year history there was ever so many people in that pool."

All 2,326 names will now be sent to London, England — headquarters of the Guinness Book of World Records. It's up to them to verify the results.

Assuming everything's kosher and the application meets the book's deadline, the Auburn YMCA could be in the next edition of the record book.