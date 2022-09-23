Look back: Neo-Nazi sect located in Auburn known to officials

Sept. 23, 1992

The neo-Nazi sect that came to Auburn about 10 days ago is well-known to civil rights officials across the country.

They say at least some adherents of the United States of America Nationalist Party belong to the Identity Church — a "pseudo-religious" umbrella for a variety of white supremacist groups, including Aryan Nations, the Possee Comitatus and the Ku Klux Klan.

Although the neo-Nazis who have set up shop in Auburn say they are non-violent, civil rights officials say the Identity Church has a rich history of brutality against African Americans, Jews and other perceived enemies.

And, they say, Identity Church members across the country have been captured with explosive weapons similar to those city police confiscated from a Grover Street apartment a week ago.