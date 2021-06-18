Look back: New Auburn Doubledays logo has promise

June 18, 1996

AUBURN — Tonight's New York-Penn League season opener won't only be a test for the newly christened Auburn Doubledays on the field — it will also be a test of the marketability of the team's logo.

Not that the team brass should be too concerned about the appeal of the old-timey bat-wielding Doubleday, complete with the requisite handlebar moustache and Civil War-style kepi perched atop his cranium. The Doubledays were named after Abner Doubleday, legendary inventor of the game of baseball, who lived in Auburn during a portion of his youth and who later gained fame as a Union general during the war.

Baseball America gave the new logo, designed by local artist Larry Kayn, a big thumbs up as one of the five best new logos in minor league ball. The New York Times Magazine mentioned it this spring. Baseball insiders say it's a hit. And it could mean hundreds of thousands of dollars in sales for the local club.

"We're going to do much better with this than last year," said Doubledays General Manager Mark Harrington. "It'll be an additional revenue source we haven't capitalized on in the past."

— Compiled by David Wilcox

