May 9, 1993

Eyeing a classmate clinging to the 30-foot wall climb in front of her, a nervous Auburn High School sophomore, Julie Prosser, reflects on her fears of being next up.

"I'm really scared, kind of, but I'm going to try it. I don't want to, but I'm going to try it, try to have a positive attitude."

Prosser is not alone in her feelings. For her and hundreds of classmates, there is nothing like being perched on wooden nubs 15 feet off a hard gymnasium floor to focus self-doubts into laser sharpness.

This is the High Elements component of Auburn High School's Project Adventure, which represents a dramatic philosophical change in the district's physical education curriculum.

It's not that such things as calisthenics, basketball, volleyball or soccer have been abandoned. The Project Adventure program, which has been in place about a year, focuses on activities that build self-esteem, trust and cooperation among classmates. Those same qualities are emphasized in team sports as well, said Jim Mead, a physical education teacher.

"If somebody feels uncomfortable by something that happens on a field, at the end of class they challenge that," he said. "They might say, 'You're deriding me. I'm talking and you're not listening.'"

The new approach is a far cry from the regimented "exercise for its own sake" approach of physical education decades ago. Mead said the program addresses many of the self-esteem and cooperative learning issues students face and that their teachers in other subject areas try to work through.