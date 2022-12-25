Look back: New Auburn police chief outlines goals

Dec. 24, 1992 (no Dec. 25 paper)

John Ecklund has spent the two months since he became the city’s new police chief assessing the state of the 56-member department. Now he’s focusing on the future.

In an interview yesterday, the new 39-year-old chief said the department’s strengths currently lie in the enthusiasm and dedication of its officers.

Ecklund, 39, said he’s settled on three goals for the new year that will raise professional standards on the force and meld police officers more closely with the community.

Topping the chiefs agenda are:

• Seeking state accreditation, recognition that the force has met strict state standards,

• Providing more training for officers,

• Promoting more community involvement by department members,

• And improving minority representation on the force.

Though Ecklund’s tenure has been brief, Sgt Bill Cadwallader, president of the officer's union, said “He seems to be very fair and very progressive. He’s willing to work with the men, which is a big, big plus.”

Cadwallader said, “Our impression is that his primary interest is to make this department something we can all be proud of. He knows his stuff."

Ecklund took over at the department’s North Street headquarters Oct. 19, stopping the spin of the revolving door that had dizzied officers since 1987.