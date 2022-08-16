Look back: New Cayuga Community College president speaks

Aug. 16, 2007

AUBURN — Joe Michaud, chairman of the Cayuga Community College Board of Trustees, invited the newly appointed CCC President Dr. Daniel Larson to deliver his first President's Report during Wednesday's board meeting.

Michaud and Larson looked at each other and smiled at the invitation.

“You have a brief report and that's only because I've been here for two weeks,” Larson said with a smile emerging onto his face.

Larson, appointed president last month, began his three-year term on Aug. 1.

“I think there are some real opportunities here,” he said earlier in an interview. “Certainly one is to build upon the distinguished history of the college and everything that has been accomplished here,” citing the college's 54-year transformation, going from Auburn Community College in 1953 to Cayuga County Community College in 1975, and the opening of the Fulton campus in 1994.

“To come into that environment means that there have been some good programs and a good delivery for those programs,” he said. “And that is really the foundation I would like to build upon. ”

Larson worked at Mohawk Community College in Utica for the past four years as vice president of instruction and has nearly 30 years experience in higher education. He is endeavoring to stabilize the enrollment at particularly the Auburn campus.

“We need to turn it around to a growth that is appropriate to the needs of Cayuga County,” he said. “Part of what we see in student growth is that there are more students who are looking for alternative formats, one being online. Because of times and schedules and families some students can't actually come to the college to take their classes. Online courses are opportunities where students can access their courses based upon their own availability. And it is a growth area. We want to encourage that growth.”

Why is stabilizing enrollment important?

“If we look at the demographics for upstate New York, by 2009 the high school graduate population begins to fall off and that's because the children of the Baby Boomers have ended their segment of graduating high school,” he said. “Not only do we want to gain as many high school graduates as possible, but we also want to look at the adult population and make sure that they are receiving the programs and services to stay present in their current job or give them the skills for new positions.”

Larson also discussed the importance of reaching the immigrant population and the people who are pursuing their GEDs and are planning on completing some post-secondary education.

During his tenure as president he wants to address the aging college buildings.

“And even mundane things,” he said. “It comes to a point where you have a 40-year-old building with a 40-year-old roof. And, how to make the college more efficient with energy and power costs.”

When Larson looks at Auburn, he sees the opportunity for the city to reinvent itself.

“I see a city that is truly trying to reinvent itself,” he said. “Auburn is dealing with many issues that many cities in the Northeast are dealing with. The old foundation of manufacturing has changed tremendously, and what may have been there once upon a time no longer is here because of those changes.”

He believes that the college can help the city achieve its goal.

The college is in the process of conducting an environmental scan to understand what the needs are for businesses and industries and educational and training services CCC can provide.

“That would help reinvent Auburn and the entire region,” he said. “And part of what we're talking about is how does CCC help envision the Cayuga region, and I think the college has a real important part to play in that process. We want to work closely with city and county governments, school districts and the (Board of Cooperative Educational Services), all of the entities that are interested in what the future looks like and what a collaborative approach looks like.”

And collaboration is certainly a key part in Larson's vision.

“Another opportunity is to build upon something I've done for a good share of my career: to continue to engage in the development of collaborative partnerships between the college, the school districts and BOCES to help see clearly that the pathways that lead from public school to college and from college to work is absolutely doable,” he said.

Larson believes this process begins before high school, during which time children can engage in career fairs and job shadowing and observation.

“Much of that needs to start at the middle school level,” he said. “We can't wait until kids are in their junior year or senior year of high school and ask them what they want to do with the rest of their lives. We need to give them the time to see where their future lies.”

“The bottom line is, we want people to live and work and play in Cayuga County, and do it successfully,” he said. “It's a quality of life.”