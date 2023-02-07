Feb. 7, 1993

Though government leaders are cautiously supporting the move by county towns and villages to band together into a new Council of Governments, many don't realize how serious some of the small municipalities are about making it a viable player in the world of Cayuga County politics.

If organizer Don Chase and his supporters have their way, those who see the council as nothing more than a social group may be in for a rude awakening.

"If this functions the way I hope it does, this could be a formidable force in the county," said Chase, supervisor of the town of Fleming.

The state gives organizations like the council the right to combine services or programs and to form joint authorities that can borrow money, enter into agreements with other municipal or private agencies or acquire property. The council would also be able to spend tax money the county Legislature would collect.

Though Chase says the council is unlikely to take advantage of these powers, he has big dreams. He says the municipalities could save money by working together to tackle common problems and meet state mandates.

And some town officials are reaching even higher. They'd like the council to do away with the county Legislature.

Local officials say they've been spurred to create a new council because of high-handed tactics by their longtime enemies — the city of Auburn and the county government.

The only way to get the clout to defend themselves against these big brothers, they say, is to come together in a new layer of government.