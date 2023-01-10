Look back: New Cayuga County sheriff earns praise

Jan. 10, 1993

It wasn't easy for Sheriff Peter Pinckney to take the reins of a department that had been ruled by the same man for 26 years.

But after a difficult first year on the job — which included the first ever on-duty death of a jail sergeant and a jailbreak by two inmates — Pinckney has earned kudos from lawmakers and other law enforcement officers.

Pinckney said his high points include the conviction of Roy Brown, the man who viciously murdered social worker Sabina Kulakowski (editor's note: Brown's conviction was overturned in 2007 due to DNA evidence), a new cooperation among the area's police agencies, and an uptick in the number of drug arrests.

His longtime predecessor declined to assess Pinckney's performance. "I would have no way of knowing what goes on, and I don't go up there since my retirement," former Sheriff Robert Sponable said last week.

Asked if he'd gotten any feedback from his former employees, Sponable said, "No. They wouldn't tell me anything anyway."

Jail Lt. Frank Suressi said at least some of the deputies were doubtful when Pinckney took office on Jan. 1, 1992. But, he said, Pinckney has earned their respect.

"The sheriff has supported and understood us during an especially difficult year," Suressi said. "And after the year we've had here, I don't think there's anything he can't handle."