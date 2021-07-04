Look back: New publisher of The Citizen named

July 3, 1996

(No paper July 4, 1996)

AUBURN — Doris Rush has been named publisher of The Citizen.

Rush, who has been the advertising director at the newspaper since August 1994, succeeds Jack Palmer, who resigned June 1 to become associate publisher of the Porter County, Indiana, editions of The Munster Times. Both papers are owned by Howard Publications.

"Doris knows the area," Palmer said in announcing Rush's appointment. "She loves it here. She lives here. She's a very sharp, bright person who loves the business, loves newspapering and loves the community.

She wants to succeed. I know she wanted to be a publisher some day, and I think this came as a surprise to her that day came today."

Bill Howard, vice president of newspapers for the company, said Rush displayed a combination of marketing and management skills and a sensitivity to issues in the community in landing the job.

"We think she's going to lead the organization to new heights," he said. "She has an excellent relationship with the people of Auburn and the immediate surroundings. We hope to create a very customer-oriented paper for the market."

— Compiled by David Wilcox

