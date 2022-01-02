Look back: New Year's Day polar plunge gives Auburn man relief

Jan. 2, 1997

AUBURN — Andy Maggio has had a cold for a few weeks. He scratched his earlobe, noting that his ears are filled with fluid.

Maggio, 52, said he doesn't like taking medication. He hoped jumping into the 36-degree water of Cayuga Lake would end his cold.

"Maybe this will straighten me out," Maggio said.

For 12 years, Maggio's medicine has been small doses of near-freezing water around Auburn. Maggio took his traditional New Year's Day plunge Wednesday into Cayuga Lake to relieve his cold.

"It's a real elixir," he said. "It wakes up every part of your body."

Maggio is a member and organizer of the local Polar Bear Club and never got a cold after jumping. Four hours after Wednesday's jump, he felt much better.

"I feel like my ears are clearing up and my head feels a little better," Maggio said. "My ears are clear tonight and they weren't this morning."

— Compiled by David Wilcox

