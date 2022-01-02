 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
LOOK BACK

Look back: New Year's Day polar plunge gives Auburn man relief

  • 0

Jan. 2, 1997

AUBURN — Andy Maggio has had a cold for a few weeks. He scratched his earlobe, noting that his ears are filled with fluid.

Maggio, 52, said he doesn't like taking medication. He hoped jumping into the 36-degree water of Cayuga Lake would end his cold.

"Maybe this will straighten me out," Maggio said.

For 12 years, Maggio's medicine has been small doses of near-freezing water around Auburn. Maggio took his traditional New Year's Day plunge Wednesday into Cayuga Lake to relieve his cold.

"It's a real elixir," he said. "It wakes up every part of your body."

Maggio is a member and organizer of the local Polar Bear Club and never got a cold after jumping. Four hours after Wednesday's jump, he felt much better.

"I feel like my ears are clearing up and my head feels a little better," Maggio said. "My ears are clear tonight and they weren't this morning."

— Compiled by David Wilcox

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Auburn City Councilor Terry Cuddy's remarks

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News